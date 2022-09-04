Hernández, Nats again beat NL East-leading Mets by 7-1 score

NEW YORK (AP) — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year, delivering the exclamation point on the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets. The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took two of three in the series. The Mets’ lead in the division is down to one game over Atlanta. Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas. Carrasco, activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing more than two weeks due to a strained left oblique, allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.

