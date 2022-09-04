Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of 25 to move a season-high 33 games over .500. They are within one game of first place in the NL East. Fried (13-5) didn’t allow a baserunner, retiring 12 in a row, until Nick Fortes walked to begin the fifth. A double play ended the inning before a rain delay of 1 hour, 51 minutes.

