Evenepoel holds his ground in Vuelta, Arensman wins stage

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel was still feeling stiff from his crash a few days ago but held his ground at the highest summit finish of the Spanish Vuelta to take a big step toward wining his first Grand Tour race. Evenepoel fended off another challenge by three-time champion Primoz Roglic on Sunday to keep the leader’s red jersey and a considerable gap to his main challengers. Roglic made a late attack on the final climb of the 15th stage but could only cut 15 seconds from Evenepoel’s overall lead. Thymen Arensman won the stage for his first Grand Tour victory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.