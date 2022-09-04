Day proud of No. 2 Buckeyes’ ‘ugly’ opening win over Irish
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Coach Ryan Day offered no apologies for No. 2 Ohio State’s low-scoring, “clunky” win over No. 5 Notre Dame. The underwhelming 21-10 victory was less about the Buckeyes showing off their sleek, high-scoring offense and more about them grinding it out in the second half and surviving a difficult season opener. Heavily favored Ohio State banged away with their running backs, who averaged nearly 5 yards per carry. The defense, so maligned last season, made stop after stop in the second half. Ohio State will need less heavy lifting this Saturday when it hosts Arkansas State.