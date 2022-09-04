Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League group stage kicks off Tuesday with an unusual schedule in this unique World Cup season. The tournament in Qatar has split the world’s top club competition into a sprint and a marathon. The group stage squeezes six rounds into eight weeks and ends Nov. 2. Congestion was caused by shutting down top-tier European soccer during the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup. Teams never usually play Champions League groups in consecutive weeks but this season must do so three times. It adds up to a 59-day group stage then a 220-day wait for an untypically late final on June 10.

