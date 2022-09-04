Canada edges U.S. 2-1 to win women’s hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year. Abby Roque scored for the Americans and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots in the loss. Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just over a year ago in Calgary in a world championship delayed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada also beat the U.S. 3-2 in February’s Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing.

