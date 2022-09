RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen. That is, until it rained. The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium in Brazil. That prompted officials to determine that the game could not be resumed safely.

