Youngstown St. beats Duquesne behind McLaughlin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin scored three times and ran for 203 yards on 20 carries and Youngstown State held control most of the way in a 31-14 win against Duquesne in the season opener for the Penguins. McLaughlin entered the contest with 6,578 yards and 65 career touchdowns. He is one of 18 running backs in NCAA history to rush for more than 6,500 yards. The Dukes posted their only lead when Joe Mischler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Abdul Janneh on a five-play, 75- yard drive to start the game.

