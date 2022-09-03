Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Davidson 35-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to a 35-17 victory over Davidson. Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Jacksonville State scored three touchdowns in the first 6:06 of the second quarter. Webb ran 3 yards for a 14-7 Gamecocks lead, then after a punt he ran or passed for all but five yards in a 10-play, 86-yard drive that ended with his 7-yard run. On the next play from scrimmage, the Gamecocks’ Stevonte Tullis recovered a fumble and Webb followed it up with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pat Jackson.

