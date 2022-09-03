Vantrease has 4 TD tosses in Helton’s Georgia Southern debut

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdowns passes and Georgia Southern gave new coach Clay Helton a 59-7 victory over Morgan State. Helton was Southern California’s head coach from 2015-2021 before being fired last September after a 1-1 start. Seven weeks later, Georgia State hired Helton for the 2022 season. Vantrease put the ball up 46 times, completing 29 for 367 yards for a Georgia Southern program that has traditionally emphasized the run. Ten receivers made catches with Sam Kennerson grabbing seven passes for 99 yards and Khaleb Hood nabbing six for 88 and a touchdown. OJ Arnold and Jalen White had two scores each.

