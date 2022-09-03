US routs Czechs to reach final of women’s hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick and the United States kept alive its streak of reaching the final at every women’s ice hockey world championship after beating the Czech Republic 10-1 in the semifinals in Denmark. Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists. Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own tournament all-time records to 89 points and 53 goals. The Americans will face Canada or Switzerland, who played late. Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, the U.S. and Canada have faced each other in every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.