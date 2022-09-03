Toney scores hat trick, Marsch sees red in Brentford 5-2 win

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney can’t miss. The Brentford striker completed his hat trick before Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was sent off in the west London club’s 5-2 win in the English Premier League. Toney has never missed from the spot for Brentford. He converted his 18th consecutive penalty and powered home a free kick later in the first half. A clever lob over goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 58th minute nailed the hat trick. Six minutes later, Marsch was issued a straight red card after the American manager argued for a penalty. Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca scored for Leeds. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa added late goals for the hosts.

