Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis. The Texans previously donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May. A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, visited Uvalde on Thursday night and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner.

