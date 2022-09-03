Team Penske sweeps Portland qualifying in tight IndyCar race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole and picked up a point for that to help his long-shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into Sunday’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power. Josef Newgarden trails Power by three points and qualified second. But he’ll serve a six-spot grid penalty for a an engine change. All three Penske drivers are among the seven still mathematically eligible to win the championship. The three points that separate Power and Newgarden is the closest margin with two races remaining since 2008.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.