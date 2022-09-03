Talkington throws 5 TDs, E Washington tops Tennessee St

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Gunner Talkington’s fifth touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Efton Chism III with 2:39 to play, lifted FCS No. 12 Eastern Washington to a 36-29 win over Tennessee State. Talkington was 29 of 46 for 348 yards. He also ran nine times for a team-high 60 yards. Tre Weed intercepted a long pass at the EWU 10 with 44 seconds to play to seal the game. The Tigers scored 10-straight points to tie the game at 29. Talkington then took the Eagles on an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the win, throwing for the winner after his five-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a penalty. Draylen Ellis, who threw for 257 yards and two scores, tied the game with a 4-yard run with 6:32 to play.

