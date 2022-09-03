Syracuse’s new-look offense vanquishes Louisville, 31-7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard catch-and-run, quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for two scores and ran for another, and Syracuse beat Louisville 31-7 in the season opener for both teams. Syracuse led 17-7 at halftime behind a new-look offense that featured an array of short throws by Shrader and a defense that never let Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham get rolling, intercepting him twice in the third quarter and forcing him to fumble early in the fourth. Last year, he accounted for six touchdowns against Syracuse in the first half of a 41-3 victory. Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans scored on a 36-yard run for the Cardinals.

