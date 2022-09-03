Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:43 PM

Sun-Sky semifinals series heads to Connecticut

KION

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

The Connecticut Sun are finally returning home after spending 10 days on the road. The Sun will host the Chicago Sky for the next two games of their WNBA playoff semifinals with the series tied 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday. Connecticut headed to Dallas in the first round and beat the Wings to advance to the semifinals. Instead of coming home, the Sun flew to Chicago to get ready for the series with the Sky. Now they’ll get a chance to sleep in their own beds and play in front of their home fans.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

