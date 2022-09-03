Sophia Smith scores twice, US women defeat Nigeria 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup. The United States extended their unbeaten streak on American soil to 70 games. Over the span, they have 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams will face off again on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from distance in the 14th minute and added another in first-half stoppage time. Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan also had goals.

