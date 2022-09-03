Scherzer exits with side fatigue, Mets fall to Nationals

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Max Scherzer exited with left side fatigue after five sharp innings and 67 pitches and NL East-leading New York lost to the Washington Nationals 7-1. Scherzer, who missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique strain, had his fastball clocked as high as 96 mph. He retired his final seven batters before heading straight to the tunnel leading to the Mets’ clubhouse following the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, making his third attempt at earning the 200th win of his career, allowed three hits, including Luis Garcia’s homer. Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth for the last-place Nationals. Garcia also doubled twice and singled. Patrick Corbin improved to 6-17 with his second straight win. He leads the majors in losses.

