Rutgers rallies for 22-21 win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play, lifting Rutgers to a 22-21 comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday in the schools’ season openers. Rutgers had lost the last 11 meetings against Boston College. Phil Jurkovec threw two of his three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers as BC opened a 21-12 lead midway into the third quarter before the Scarlet Knights rallied. Aron Cruickshank had a 26-yard TD run and Kyle Monangai a 1-yarder for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights got the ball at their own 4 with just under 8 minutes left and used 12 plays _ 11 rushes _ to grab the lead on Salaam’s TD when he busted through the line and into the left corner of the end zone.

