Real Madrid ends Betis’ perfect start with 2-1 win in Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo have scored to help Real Madrid end Real Betis’ unbeaten start to the Spanish league in a 2-1 victory for the defending champions. Vinícius chipped goalkeeper Rui Silva for the ninth-minute opener. Sergio Canales equalized moments later for Betis. Rodrygo scored the winner in the 65th from a pass by Federico Valverde. Madrid increased its league lead after winning all four of its games. Betis was left three points behind in second place. Barcelona is five points behind in third place before it visits Sevilla later.

