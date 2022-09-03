Rays SS Wander Franco set to resume rehab assignment Sunday

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is set to resume his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, played part of one game in mid-August for Durham but departed early due to hand soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will likely spent all of next week playing with Durham. He took on-field batting practice off a pitching machine Friday and Saturday.

