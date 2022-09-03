Pittsburgh Pirates induct inaugural class for team HOF

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have inducted 19 members as part of the inaugural class for the team’s Hall of Fame. Of the 19, 16 had already been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. The three living members of the class attended the ceremony; Steve Blass, Bill Mazeroski and Dave Parker. The Pirates also inducted Negro League stars Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard. They played for either the Pittsburgh Crawfords or Homestead Grays. All three also were signed to honorary Pirates contracts.

