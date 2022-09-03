Piastri: McLaren F1 move agreed before Alonso left Alpine

Oscar Piastri insists his move to McLaren was decided “well in advance” of Fernando Alonso’s decision to leave Alpine and free up that seat. Piastri will join McLaren on a multiyear deal in 2023 after Formula One’s contracts board ruled in his favor and against Alpine on Friday. Alpine was in dispute with Piastri — the team’s reserve driver — after he said he didn’t want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Alonso. Piastri says “my decision was made well in advance (of Alonso’s departure), which made Alpine’s announcement probably even more confusing and upsetting.”

