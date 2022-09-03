Penix throws 4 TD passes, Washington rolls Kent State 45-20

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington opened the Kalen DeBoer era with a 45-20 win over Kent State. DeBoer’s debut as Washington’s head coach was highlighted by an entertaining, innovative offense that Penix — also making his Huskies’ debut — ran flawlessly against the overmatched Golden Flashes. Penix led Washington on scoring drives on all five first-half possessions and touchdowns on the first four as the Huskies built a 31-13 halftime lead and cruised in the opener. Penix completed 26 of 39 passes and his yards passing were the third-most in his career.

