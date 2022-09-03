Olympic champion Canada beats Australia in women’s soccer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Manchester United wing Adriana Leon scored an early first-half goal and it stood up through a number of good Australian scoring chances as Tokyo Olympic champions Canada beat the Matildas 1-0 in a women’s soccer friendly. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan kept Canada in the match when she made three saves on Matildas skipper Sam Kerr. Australia had seven of 11 shots on goal in the opening half. Kerr laid a neat flick on for substitute Cortnee Vine to fire just wide in the 83rd minute as Australia pressed for the equalizer. Kerr missed out again in added time when Sheridan again tipped a header over the bar.

