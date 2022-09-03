No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 after the Pirates missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. The Pirates were positioned to hand the Wolfpack a shocking loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20. And that offered Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. But he went wide right on the field goal, allowing the Wolfpack to escape with a win in the instate series.

