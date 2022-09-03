New Mexico routs Maine 41-0 behind Kendrick, White

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Miles Kendrick threw two touchdown passes and Sherod White ran for two scores to spark New Mexico to a 41-0 victory over FCS-member Maine in a season opener. White had the first scoring play of the game on a 4-yard run 7 seconds into the second quarter. Luke Wysong followed with a 13-yard TD run and then caught a 10-yard scoring strike from Kendrick to put the Lobos up 21-0 at the half. White had a 3-yard touchdown run and Jah’Mar Sanders scored on a 10-yard run to push New Mexico’s lead to 34-0 after three quarters. Kendrick connected with Gordon Porter for a 7-yard score in the final period.

