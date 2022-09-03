NASCAR quartet of first-timers eager for playoff experience
By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Austin Cindric knew since February he’d be in NASCAR’s playoffs and competing for a Cup Series title. The Daytona 500 winner has been thinking, planning and wondering what his initial playoff experience might be. He’s not alone. Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are also in the playoffs for the first time. There’s excitement for all of them, along with a bunch of uncertainty. The playoffs begin Sunday with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.