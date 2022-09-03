Mordecai throws 4 TD passes, SMU routs North Texas 48-10

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 in Rhett Lashlee’s debut as coach of the Mustangs. Mordecai’s first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second quarter and a 75-yard pass to Roderick Daniels made it 31-10 at halftime. Rashee Rice and Kelvontay Dixon caught TD passes in the second half. Rice had 166 receiving yards and Kerley 103. Oscar Adaway had a 35-yard run for the Mean Green’s only touchdown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.