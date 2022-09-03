McCall throws for three TDs in Coastal Carolina’s win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 in an opener for both teams. Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide open for a 73-yard score. But McCall led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 5-yard sneak up the middle. CCU forced a four-and-out and took over with 1:36 left in front of 21,165, setting a program attendance record at Brooks Stadium. McCall was 12 of 17 for 174 yards. Reese White led the Chanticleers on the ground with 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. CJ Beasley added 91 yards on 19 carries.

