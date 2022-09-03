Lucy Li starts slow and finishes strong to lead LPGA Tour
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li is one round away from her first LPGA Tour victory. The 19-year-old Californian felt the nerves with a lead for the first time. Li started slowly in the Dana Open. But she responded with five birdies for a 67. That gives her a one-shot lead over Lexi Thompson and Caroline Masson. Lydia Ko and defending champion Nasa Hataoka are in a large group only three behind. Li was 11 when she set the record as the youngest player in the U.S. Women’s Open. She broke the record in 2014 that had been set by Thompson.