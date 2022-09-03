Liberty beats Southern Miss 29-27 in 4OT thriller

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kaidon Salter, Liberty’s third quarterback on the night, connected with Demario Douglas in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to lift Liberty past Southern Mississippi in the season opener for both teams. Liberty stuffed Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. just outside the goal line to end it. Each team missed field goal attempts in the first overtime periods. Liberty’s Nick Brown kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third overtime while Briggs Bourgeois answered with a 53-yarder for Southern Miss.

