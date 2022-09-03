King throws 3 TDs as No. 6 Texas A&M downs Sam Houston 31-0
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Haynes King threw for a career-high 364 yards and three long touchdowns to lead No. 6 Texas A&M to a 31-0 win over Sam Houston Saturday in a game that included an almost three-hour weather delay. King, who was named the starter last week after beating out two others in camp for the job, threw touchdown passes of 66, 63 and 43 yards. But also threw two interceptions in an inconsistent performance in his return after breaking his leg in the second game last season.