Johnson throws 4 TDs, Montana blanks Northwestern State
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Lucas Johnson threw four touchdown passes and the Montana defense forced five turnovers as the FCS second-ranked Grizzles coasted to a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. Johnson, a graduate transfer from San Diego State, was 15 of 24 for 208 yards with Mitch Roberts going for 103 yards and two scores on six catches. The Grizzlies, who finished with 464 total yards, had 211 rushing and Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo had rushing touchdowns. Montana is 4-0 against the Demons, the three previous games coming in the playoffs, the last in 2004. The Griz have won 19 straight home openers.