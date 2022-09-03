Isbel, Witt, Pratto, Melendez HRs power Royals past Tigers
By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit his first grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. added a three-run home run and the Kansas City Royals routed the Detroit Tigers 12-2. Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez also homered for the Royals. Nate Eaton had four hits and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jonathan Heasley (3-7) gave up two earned runs and eight hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in seven innings. Tucker Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for Detroit. Tigers starter Michael Pineda (2-7) allowed five runs and six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.