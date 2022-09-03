Houston Baptist wins first game since 2020 season

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jalyx Hunt returned a fumble for a 46-yard touchdown to help Houston Baptist hold off a furious Northern Colorado comeback attempt for a 46-34 win in a season opener for both teams. The Bears scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to close within 39-34. Following Northern Colorado’s recovery of an onside kick, the Huskies’ Jacoby Brass forced a fumble by quarterback Jacob Sirmon to set up Hunt’s scoop and score with 1:06 left.

