Gragson takes rain-delayed Xfinity event at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series title at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night. Gragson was in second behind Creed before NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson slipped ahead of Gragson. Creed and Larson then battled for several laps, bumping a few times. When Larson and Creed were side-by-side moving up towards the wall, Gragson went low to go by them both. Creed ended in second with flat tire spewing sparks as he crossed the finish line. Gragson won his fourth series race this season and his second September event at Darlington.

