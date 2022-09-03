Gooch has 1-shot lead over Niemann in LIV Golf Boston event
BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Talor Gooch has a one-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston event. Gooch shot a 65 on a day of low scoring and plenty of shorts. Players were allowed to wear shorts. Niemann just signed on with the Saudi-funded league this week. Dustin Johnson had a 63 and was two shots behind. Gooch and Johnson have finished in the top 10 in the all three LIV Golf events in this inaugural season. Both are looking to win for the first time. British Open champion Cameron Smith made eagle on his final hole. That put him five behind.