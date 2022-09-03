Goalkeepers shine as Everton holds Liverpool 0-0 in derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool was denied another injury-time winner when Mohamed Salah’s shot hit the post in the 95th minute as an entertaining Merseyside derby against Everton somehow ended in a 0-0 draw. Everton had earlier been denied a winning goal by VAR and a stellar save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, while his counterpart Jordan Pickford also made a handful of good stops to keep the visitors at bay. For Liverpool, the draw is yet another setback in a stuttering start to the season that has seen Jurgen Klopp’s team drop points in four of the opening six games.

