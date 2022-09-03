Georgetown scores 20 straight points in victory over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Pierce Holley was 20-of-24 passing, Joshua Stakely rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Georgetown scored 20 unanswered points in beating Marist 43-12. Georgetown, which ranked 26th in the FCS last year with 253.7 passing yards per game, controlled the game on the ground. The Hoyas combined for 54 carries, 224 yards and four touchdowns. Georgetown also got points from its specials teams. The Hoyas’ second blocked punt of the game resulted in Jimmy Kibble’s 11-yard return for a touchdown as Georgetown led 27-6 early in the third quarter. Holley passed for 175 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Joshua Tomas with 44 seconds left before halftime for a 20-3 lead. Georgetown had 257 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

