Four-way tie for lead in European tour event in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Ross McGowan slipped into a four-way tie for the lead of the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand after the third round in Denmark. McGowan led the first two rounds on his own but four birdies and two bogeys gave him a 2-under-par 69 and 17 under total. Fellow Englishman Oliver Wilson was at 19 under after 16 holes until consecutive bogeys dropped him into a share of the lead. A 65 was also posted by another Englishman, Matthew Southgate. He eagled his first hole and birdied the last to join the leaders. Francesco Laporta of Italy was there with them when he closed with three birdies in his last five holes for a 68. One shot behind the leaders was Matthew Jordan after carding 62.

