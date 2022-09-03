Delaware gets its new coach a win over Navy 14-7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes and FCS-member Delaware beat Navy 14-7 to give Ryan Carty a win in his debut as the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ coach. Carty, a Delaware graduate and a member of the Blue Hens’ 2003 national championship team, came over from Sam Houston State where he was offensive coordinator. It was Delaware’s first win over an FBS team and Navy’s first loss to an FCS team since the Blue Hens beat the Midshipmen in 2007. Navy, which lost five fumbles all of last season, had three in the first half against Delaware.

