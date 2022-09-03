Davis has record day, W Carolina tops Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis threw a school record six touchdowns and Western Carolina raced past Charleston Southern 52-38. Davis was 28 of 36 for 433 yards. It’s tied for the second most yards in school history as David Rivers threw for 474 yards in 2000 and Don Dalton had 433 in 1969. His touchdown passes were to five different receivers, including a 72-yarder to Censere Lee to help the Catamounts open a 31-17 halftime lead. He opened the third quarter with a 53-yard connection to David White. Ross Malmgren threw five touchdown passes, going 30 of 45 for 392 yards but was sacked six times and threw an interception for Charleston Southern.

