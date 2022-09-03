Coach Jim Mora gets first win with UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 for coach Jim Mora’s first victory with the Huskies. In last week’s 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman Turner came in after just 10 offensive plays after Ta’Quan Roberson left with a knee injury. Turner’s first pass resulted in an interception. Things were difference against CCSU. Carter, who rushed for a career-high 190 yards last week, led the way on the ground as UConn rushed for 274 yards and held CCSU to 242 total yards. Brian Brewton had 10 of UConn’s 54 carries and rushed for 62 yards, and Victor Rosa added his first career touchdown on the ground.

