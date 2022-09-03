Centeio throws 6 TDs, James Madison routs Middle Tennessee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Graduate transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes to tie James Madison’s single-game record and the Dukes made a sparkling debut at the FCS level with a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in a season-opening game. The Dukes, a two-time FCS champion moving into the Sun Belt Conference, were never challenged. Centeio was 21 of 33 for 287 yards and ran for 110 yards on 14 carries, helping James Madison to its 20th-straight home opening winning. Kris Thornton had 12 receptions for 155 yards, hauling in three straight touchdowns, covering 7, 35 and 19 yards.