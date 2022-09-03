Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell, jump into East title hunt

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are back in the Eastern Conference title hunt. Cleveland made official its acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah and now can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core. Cleveland sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji to Utah along with unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The teams will also swap their first-round drafting rights in 2026 and 2028. The Cavs won 44 games last season and just missed the playoffs.

