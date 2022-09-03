Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:09 PM

Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell, jump into East title hunt

KION

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are back in the Eastern Conference title hunt. Cleveland made official its acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah and now can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core. Cleveland sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji to Utah along with unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The teams will also swap their first-round drafting rights in 2026 and 2028. The Cavs won 44 games last season and just missed the playoffs.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content