Carapaz wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Roglic closes on Evenepoel

SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, Spain (AP) — Richard Carapaz has claimed his second victory of the Spanish Vuelta on the mountainous 14th stage. Three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic reduced the gap with Remco Evenepoel in the general classification after the race leader wilted on the final ascent. Carapaz was part of an early breakaway and clung to his advantage as Roglic and Miguel López Ángel came on strong at the end of the grueling stage that ended atop the category-one Sierra de la Pandera summit. Roglic slashed the gap with Evenepoel from 2 minutes, 41 seconds at the day’s start to 1 minute, 49 seconds with seven stages remaining.

