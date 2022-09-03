Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to be beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Uremovich. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron Heald — and Adams again — respectively. His score to Heald gave Butler the lead for good at 24-20 with 11:52 left. Rontavious Farmer and Damian Heller each scored a touchdown in the first half to put the Bobcats up 14-3 before intermission.

