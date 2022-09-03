Britten runs for 237, 3TDs as UAPB edges DII-opponent Lane

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on to defeat Division II Lane College 48-42. The Golden Lions led throughout the second half but never by more than two scores. Jalen Macon’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Raequan Prince put UAPB up 48-35 late in the third quarter. Lane closed to within 48-42 early in the fourth when Michae Huntley hit O’Joshu Bunton with a 49-yard touchdown pass. After UAPB missed a short field goal with 5:02 remaining, Huntley led the Dragons to midfield but was sacked on a fourth-down play. UAPB then drove to the 1-yard line before letting the clock run out.

